Spy Chameleon Captures Footage Of Arboreal Sifikas Lemurs Pogo-Jumping To Cross Flat Land

This is a clip from Spy In The Wild 2 (previously: mountain gorillas singing and farting) featuring a robotic spy chameleon that helps capture some up-close-and-personal footage of sifikas lemurs using a unique pogo jump they've developed to quickly cross flat ground on account of it being difficult for them to move on all fours since adapting to life in the trees. Hey, just like Dr. Ian Malcolm would say-- "Life finds a way." Exactly. Like you'd probably be amazed how fast I can shuffle off the toilet with my pants around my ankles to answer my phone on the sofa thinking it's the pizza guy.

