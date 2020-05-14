SpaceX Releases Web-Based Simulator For Docking Dragon 2 With International Space Station

This is a link to SpaceX's web-based simulator designed to "familiarize you with the controls of the actual interface used by NASA Astronauts to manually pilot the SpaceX Dragon 2 vehicle to the International Space Station," presumably in case you ever have to do it yourself someday because your space pilot overdosed on glitterstim. It really wasn't that difficult -- I did it on my first try, just like I always have at parallel parking. "You failed your driving test three times." I cried the third time, I really did. Still, this was way easier. "You crashed into the science module at full speed trying to do a barrel roll." *shrug* Peppy told me to.

Thanks to Hittman, who agrees SpaceX should send everyone who successfully completes the simulation an 'Official Xtronaut' sticker or pin.