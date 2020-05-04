Space Savers: Wall Shelf That Transforms Into Desk

This a short video demonstration of a wall shelf that folds out into a desk. As far as space saving furniture like this goes, this one looks pretty decent. Still, when your apartment is as small as mine, it would also be nice if the shelf folded out into a bunkbed and shower stall. "And toilet." Don't have one, I just use the trash can. The key is not skimping on trash bags, you gotta get the good ones.

Keep going for the video.

