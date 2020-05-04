Space Savers: Wall Shelf That Transforms Into Desk

May 4, 2020

shelf-transforms-into-desk.jpg

This a short video demonstration of a wall shelf that folds out into a desk. As far as space saving furniture like this goes, this one looks pretty decent. Still, when your apartment is as small as mine, it would also be nice if the shelf folded out into a bunkbed and shower stall. "And toilet." Don't have one, I just use the trash can. The key is not skimping on trash bags, you gotta get the good ones.

Keep going for the video.

via Gfycat

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees Transformers are everywhere.

Read More: apartment living, desk, furniture, i live in a shoebox, interior design, more than meets the eye, not bad, shelving, space saving, sure why not, that's cool i like that, transformers, whatever works
