So, We've Come To This: The PumPiX, A Wrist Worn Webslinger-Like Sanitizer Dispenser

This is the Kickstarter campaign for the ~$30 PumPiX, a webslinger-like wrist-worn sanitizer dispenser that sprays the disinfectant of your choice on any object or directly into your hand with a press of its sliding button. Some more info while I just wrap myself in Clorox disinfecting wipes like a mummy:

A sanitation spritzer, PumPix has the appearance of a sleek wrist band. Aside from its comfortable, lightweight wearability, this product is affordable and simple to use on your hands, as well as commonly touched surfaces both in public and at home. After you fill-up the gadget's inner chamber, PumPix is good for more than 100 pumps.

The PumPix backward sliding button activates the inner chamber with one pump, releasing just the right amount of sanitizing mist to rub on both hands from front to back and between fingers. PumPix is unisex, suitable for both men and women of any age and the design is breathable with sweat absorption capabilities.

Well, what do you think -- I value your opinion. "Terrible name." But what about the product itself? "I can't get past the name." Honest I was half expecting some sort of penile enhancement device when I opened the link. "How disappointed were you?" Infinitely.

Keep going for their Kickstarter video while I know in my heart of hearts it's only a short matter of time until guys are repurposing these things as lube dispensers.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees never touch a door with your hand that you can kick open like a SWAT raid.