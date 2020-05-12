So Much Whimsy: Woman Creates Aquarium Full Of Crocheted Sealife

May 12, 2020

crochet-aquarium.jpg

These are several photos and a short video tour of the aquarium filled with crocheted sealife created by arts and crafter Le Creazioni Di Lindadi (who sells her creations on Facebook). So much whimsy, I love it. Obviously, this would make the perfect pet for someone who's been considering one, but feels that even a fish might be too much responsibility. Hey *rolling tennis ball to cardboard dog cutout* I feel you. I had a pet rock once but I threw it at a kid on my lawn and he kicked it into a storm sewer.

Keep going for some closeups and the video.

crochet-aquarium-1.jpg

crochet-aquarium-2.jpg

crochet-aquarium-3.jpg

crochet-aquarium-4.jpg

Thanks to Elizabeth B, who informed me she'd probably still be able to find a way to kill the whole aquarium. Oh, Liz! Liz liz liz.

Guy Seriously Upgrades His 'Never Miss' Basketball Backboard

Previous Story

Jealous: Dad Builds 48-Foot Dinosaur Jungle Gym For His Kids

Next Story
Read More: aquarium, arts and crafts, coral, crochet, fish, i am into this, i want one, i want the pearl!, low-care pets, nice job, pets, sealife, so much whimsy, sure why not, that's cool, things that look like other things, under the sea, video, whimsical, you know how i feel about whimsy!
Previous Post
Next Post