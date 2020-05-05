Smart Thinking: Paraglider Attempts Takeoff From Field Surrounded By Power Lines

This is a video from Owasso, Oklahoma of a poor decision maker attempting to take off with his paraglider in what appears to be a little league field and parking lot surrounded by power lines. Can you guess what happens? "He hits one." Goshdang I bet you never even had to study for tests in school!

Another man nearby recording the flight helped the man flying the paraglider cut himself loose.

Police say the paraglider had engine trouble and it got caught in the lines.

Police say the paraglider had engine trouble and it got caught in the lines? Because everybody else says guy tried taking off in an area surrounded by power lines and got caught in the lines. Don't blame it on engine trouble, this was user trouble. That said, I would have 100% told the police the same thing if that were me. Plus kids were trying to throw rocks into my fan blade.

Thanks to Jessie I, who agrees dude's lucky he's not a human shaped piece of jerky right now.