Sick Moves, Bro: Taddy The Snowboarding Cat

May 1, 2020

This is a video of Taddy the cat snowskating (not actually snowboarding like I said in the title because I'm a no-good liar) to 'Hustle To Meowtivate', a song written about him. He's definitely got some moves. My cat? My cat fell behind the bed this morning trying to jump on the headboard. Not how I wanted to wake up.

Keep going for Taddy shredding it up like toilet paper.

Thanks to Caroline J, who agrees it's only a matter of time until the cat X-Games.

