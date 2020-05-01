Sick Moves, Bro: Taddy The Snowboarding Cat

This is a video of Taddy the cat snowskating (not actually snowboarding like I said in the title because I'm a no-good liar) to 'Hustle To Meowtivate', a song written about him. He's definitely got some moves. My cat? My cat fell behind the bed this morning trying to jump on the headboard. Not how I wanted to wake up.

Keep going for Taddy shredding it up like toilet paper.

