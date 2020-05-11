Runners Take Note: Dog Sled Dog Pooping On The Run

This is a short video from Kirkenes, Norway of a dog sled dog pooping while on the run.

According to the man along for the ride, "That's pretty cool how you do that. I need to learn how to do that. I could save time on the way to work." I'm not sure how this man currently gets to work (dog sled?), but for the sake of everyone else wanting to start their day on the right foot, hopefully not public transportation. Still, pooping on the run like that is an impressive feat, especially considering how firm those turds are, because I've never even come close to this with anything but the most emergency of diarrheas. Plus it doesn't look like that dog is running home holding up the back of his shorts crying.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alan P, who knows what I like, and I like multitasking.