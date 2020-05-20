Ridin' Dirty: Porta-Potty Cruising Down The Street

This is a short video captured from the Batmobile of a porta-potty cruising down the street. I have so many questions. Where is this (5th and Pierce)? Did somebody really motorize a shitter? Does it require a valid driver's license and registration to operate? Does it run entirely on that blue liquid and turds? Okay those are pretty much all my questions, but you have to admit they're really good ones.

Keep going for the video, although you're not missing much from the gif but high definition.

Thanks to Ham, who agrees that in this situation and this situation only, you can't get angry about someone pooping in your car.