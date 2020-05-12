Realistic Skull Mugs And Cups To Remind You To Live Life To The Fullest

May 12, 2020

skull-cups-and-mugs-1.jpg

This is the (already funded) Kickstarter campaign for the memento mori (a reminder of the inevitability of death, Latin 'remember you must die') cups and mugs created by ceramics artist Trevor Foster to encourage people to live life to the fullest. Available in small 2.5 ounce cups ($24) and tea cups (with handle, $25) and large 12-ounce cups ($44) and mugs ($45), the pieces are available with a red iron oxide finish, as well as pastel pink, orange, yellow, and lime green for those who want to keep the inevitability of death on the lighter side. Still, I feel like any would serve as a powerful reminder as you're sipping your morning coffee that, dammit, you should just buttchug the rest of the pot and get out there to set the day on fire!

Keep going for several more shots and a video.

skull-cups-and-mugs-2.jpg

skull-cups-and-mugs-3.jpg

skull-cups-and-mugs-4.jpg

skull-cups-and-mugs-5.jpg

skull-cups-and-mugs-6.jpg

skull-mugs-and-cups-6.jpg

Thanks to Alan P, who agrees anybody who isn't constantly reminded of death clearly doesn't watch the news or is already dead.

Video Comparison Of The Deadliest Animals By Probability And Rate Of Death

Previous Story

Spy Chameleon Captures Footage Of Arboreal Sifikas Lemurs Pogo-Jumping To Cross Flat Land

Next Story
Read More: bones, coffee, crowdfunding, death, different strokes for different folks, drinking out of things, drinking things, i am into this, kickstarter, like tying a string around your finger, morning rituals, reminders, skulls, sure why not, things that look like other things, you know how i feel about skulls
Previous Post
Next Post