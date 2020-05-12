Realistic Skull Mugs And Cups To Remind You To Live Life To The Fullest

This is the (already funded) Kickstarter campaign for the memento mori (a reminder of the inevitability of death, Latin 'remember you must die') cups and mugs created by ceramics artist Trevor Foster to encourage people to live life to the fullest. Available in small 2.5 ounce cups ($24) and tea cups (with handle, $25) and large 12-ounce cups ($44) and mugs ($45), the pieces are available with a red iron oxide finish, as well as pastel pink, orange, yellow, and lime green for those who want to keep the inevitability of death on the lighter side. Still, I feel like any would serve as a powerful reminder as you're sipping your morning coffee that, dammit, you should just buttchug the rest of the pot and get out there to set the day on fire!

Keep going for several more shots and a video.

Thanks to Alan P, who agrees anybody who isn't constantly reminded of death clearly doesn't watch the news or is already dead.