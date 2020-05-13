Realistic Facehugger Cloth Face Masks For Sale (With Or Without Tail, But Come On)

May 13, 2020

facehugger-masks-1.jpg

These are the alien facehugger cloth masks handmade by Detroit based Well Done Goods and available for sale through their website and Etsy store. The machine-washable fabric is printed in-house with a tightly woven poly exterior and interior layer of soft bamboo. The tailless version costs $30, and with a tail $42, but if you aren't buying the tailed version why even bother? That's like getting your ice cream in a cup with no sprinkles. "A terrible decision." It makes me sick to even think about.

facehugger-masks-2.jpg

facehugger-masks-3.jpg

facehugger-masks-4.jpg

facehugger-masks-5.jpg

facehugger-masks-6.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees the tail is really the key to getting people to keep their distance.

