Realistic Facehugger Cloth Face Masks For Sale (With Or Without Tail, But Come On)
These are the alien facehugger cloth masks handmade by Detroit based Well Done Goods and available for sale through their website and Etsy store. The machine-washable fabric is printed in-house with a tightly woven poly exterior and interior layer of soft bamboo. The tailless version costs $30, and with a tail $42, but if you aren't buying the tailed version why even bother? That's like getting your ice cream in a cup with no sprinkles. "A terrible decision." It makes me sick to even think about.
Keep going for a handful more shots.
