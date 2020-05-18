Real-Time Rendering Of Transparent Rockets Blasting Off Into Space

This is a video created by Youtuber Hazegrayart imagining if the Saturn V, Space Shuttle, Falcon Heavy and the Space Launch System (SLS) rockets were transparent so you could see the fuel while they blast off into space in real time from Kennedy Space Center. In the video, the fuel is color coded with red = kerosene RP-1, Orange = liquid hydrogen LH2, and blue = liquid oxygen LOX. The only fuel I need to keep me reaching for the stars all morning long? *puts foot on desk, leans on knee and takes bite of energy bar* 100% all natural Energeez protein bars. They've got the-- "Cut, cut! Put some long pants on, I can see your nuts." *spitting bite into wastebasket* This shit tastes like particleboard.

Keep going for the whole video while I pour a little liquor out for Space Bat -- gone, but never forgotten.

