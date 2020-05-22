Real Products That Exist: A Rubik's Cube Toilet Paper Dispenser

Are you the world's biggest Rubik's Cube fan? Well now you can prove it with this Rubik's Cube style toilet paper dispenser from getDigital and available on Amazon ($26). It looks like a Rubik's Cube and dispenses the paper you're about to wipe your butt with, and, occasionally, the paper you're about to kill a bug with. Me? I don't kill bugs, I catch them and let them outside because there's a good chance I'll be demoted come my next reincarnation, and I'd like to think someone won't just squash me in a wad of double-ply, toss me in the toilet, and pee on me before flushing. "How did you--" It's what everyone does.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees if you can't solve a Rubik's Cube with your butt cheeks, are you even a magician worth hiring for my birthday?