Pro Mountain Biker Performing Some Very Inventive Tricks Around His House During Quarantine

This is 'Home Office' a video of Red Bull professional mountain biker Fabio Wibmer making the most out of his at-home quarantine by performing a series of bike trials in and around his house. Some are really incredible. Others garnered a, "Pfft, I could do that," while my girlfriend gave me a hard side-eye and quietly forged herself the beneficiary of my life insurance policy Carole Baskin style.

Keep going for the video (including some outtakes at the end).

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees with a house like that at-home quarantine wouldn't be so bad. I want a pool.