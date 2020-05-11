Pro Mountain Biker Performing Some Very Inventive Tricks Around His House During Quarantine

May 11, 2020

This is 'Home Office' a video of Red Bull professional mountain biker Fabio Wibmer making the most out of his at-home quarantine by performing a series of bike trials in and around his house. Some are really incredible. Others garnered a, "Pfft, I could do that," while my girlfriend gave me a hard side-eye and quietly forged herself the beneficiary of my life insurance policy Carole Baskin style.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees with a house like that at-home quarantine wouldn't be so bad. I want a pool.

