Playing Half-Life With All Sounds Replaced With Samples From 90's Rave Tracks And Sample CDs

This is a two hour Twitch video of user GrahamDunning playing Half-Life with all the in-game sounds replaced with various 90's rave music samples, basically making it a two hour impromptu rave concert. Not a very good one, mind you, but I've paid to see far, far worse. Mostly friends' shitty bands.

Keep going for the video, but definitely feel free to skip around while I shut the blinds, turn off all the lights in my office and start swinging glow sticks on shoestrings.

