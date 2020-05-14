One, Two, Three, LIFT: Men Lift And Move Giant Metal Barn

May 14, 2020

manual-barn-moving.jpg

This is a video of a group of (Amish?) men manually lifting and moving a giant metal barn from one field to another. The ol' heave-ho method -- impressive. Less impressive? Whoever didn't edit the video to be displayed in landscape mode. Thank God that person wasn't asked to help move, they would've probably been pushing down.

Keep going for the full video while I drag a 400-pound treadmill down the stairs and probably lose at least two of my nine lives in the process.

Thanks to Donald DB, who agrees if only we had video of the pyramids being built.

