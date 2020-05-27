Oh Wow: The Swish Machine, A 70-Step Rube Goldberg Basketball Trick Shot

This is a worthwhile video of Youtuber Creezy's Swish Machine, a very impressive basketball trick shot Rube Goldberg machine that spans his entire yard and takes 70 individual steps and over three minutes to complete. Almost as impressive as the machine itself is Creezy managing to film the whole thing, running from section to section without tripping or otherwise screwing up. Because I remember once I was supposed to film my buddy jumping off his apartment balcony with a ten garbage bag parachute but I forgot to hit record and by the time I did the bone was already out of the leg.

Keep going for the video, which is worth a watch.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the greatest trick shot of all time is whenever that fat baby with the magic heart arrows manages to bring a couple together in love. I mean there's no way he has any hand-eye coordination. And to peahen, who's convinced the greatest trick shot is finding a straw with your mouth without looking and not just whipping your tongue around like you're making out with an invisible monster.