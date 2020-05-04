Oh Wow: Cockpit Footage From Thunderbird And Blue Angel Flyby Of New York City

This is a video from the cockpit of Thunderbird 2 during a recent flyby of New York City's East River by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds to show solidarity for health care workers. It doesn't even look real -- it looks like a video game. Maybe it's a video game. "It's not a video game." Yes it is too and I have the high score AND speedrun record.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's weird that the highway to the danger zone isn't even a road.