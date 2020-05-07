Oh, Internet: Artificial Intelligence Attempts To Create Additional Lyrics To Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up'

This is a video of the result of Youtuber Lil'Alien [Agentalex9 Alt.] feeding Rick Astley's rickrolling classic 'Never Gonna Give You Up' into the Jukebox neural network developed by OpenAI to create more song lyrics for the song. The music video consists of AI upscaled gifs from the original video. If you're really interested in the technology utilized and just what the hell is going on, there are a bunch of links on the video's Youtube page HERE. I just managed to watch the whole video and I can attest that, uh, that was really something. "Something good?" Haha, now let's not get ahead of ourselves.

