Ocarina Of Time's 'Saria's Song' Performed On 24 Partially Drank Wine Bottles

This is a video of musician and Instagrammer nathanleighsays performing Saria's Song (the Lost Woods theme) from The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time on 24 partially empty wine bottles. How about that! Of course this would never work at my aunt's house on account of the bottles all playing the same note because they're empty. And the cats! Soooooo many cats.

Keep going for the performance as well as a clip of Link learning Saria's song from the actual game.

