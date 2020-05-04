Now You're Talking: 40-Ounce Jabba The Hutt And 45-Ounce Rancor Tiki Mugs

May 4, 2020

giant-star-wars-tiki-mugs-1.jpg

In honor of Star Wars Day and humongous tropical cocktails, these are the 40-ounce Jabba The Hutt and 45-ounce Rancor tiki mugs created by Geeki Tiki and available from Toynk. Either mug costs $75 and Jabba comes with a 2.5-ounce Bib Fortuna mini mug, and the Rancor with a Oola mini mug. Obviously, I'll announce out loud that I refuse to drink out of anything else, and die of dehydration a few days later.

Keep going for a few more shots.

giant-star-wars-tiki-mugs-2.jpg

giant-star-wars-tiki-mugs-3.jpg

giant-star-wars-tiki-mugs-4.jpg

giant-star-wars-tiki-mugs-5.jpg

Thanks to DT and Gillady, who agree if your cup can't hold a whole forty of Olde English 800, what's the purpose?

