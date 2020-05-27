Nine Members Of Cycling Team Attempt To Charge Tesla Battery With Pedal Power

This is a video of nine members of a Finnish cycling team attempting to charge a Tesla Model X's battery with twenty minutes of pedaling. The end result? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: enough juice to power the vehicle for an additional 2-kilometers (1.24-miles). For reference, that would get me TO the nearest beer store, but not back, which *steals keys, fills backpack with ice* I'll okay with.

