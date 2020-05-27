Nine Members Of Cycling Team Attempt To Charge Tesla Battery With Pedal Power

May 27, 2020

bike-pedal-powering-tesla-battery.jpg

This is a video of nine members of a Finnish cycling team attempting to charge a Tesla Model X's battery with twenty minutes of pedaling. The end result? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: enough juice to power the vehicle for an additional 2-kilometers (1.24-miles). For reference, that would get me TO the nearest beer store, but not back, which *steals keys, fills backpack with ice* I'll okay with.

Keep going for the video while I wonder why those cyclists didn't just tow me to the beer store in the first place.

Thanks to Julian, who informed me we're only two, maybe three steps away from powering the Matrix.

