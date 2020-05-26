Nemesis Replaced With Shrek In Resident Evil 3 Remake

May 26, 2020

This is a video created by Youtuber GetRektNoob (thank you, I think I will!) of Nemesis replaced with Shrek in the Resident Evil 3 remake. Depending on how you feel about ogres, you may even find it scarier than the original game. I didn't even bother showing my nephews the Shrek version though, they already thought the Nemesis version was scary enough. "You convinced them it was a real video from just a couple blocks away." I did. I did do that.

Keep going for the video.

