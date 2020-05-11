In where's Xzibit when you need him news, this is a video of Mister Rogers deepfaked as Tom Hanks' Mister Rogers from A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. He kinda reminds me of Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul. Except Mister Rogers was like a perfect human being and Saul Goodman is...well, Saul is the kinda guy you'd call when your meth lab blows up and sends two neighborhood kids to the hospital.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why they didn't go full circle and deepfake another Tom Hanks on there.

Thanks to carrey, who agrees Fred and Tom are both national treasures.