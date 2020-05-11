Mister Rogers Deepfaked As Tom Hanks' Mister Rogers

May 11, 2020

In where's Xzibit when you need him news, this is a video of Mister Rogers deepfaked as Tom Hanks' Mister Rogers from A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. He kinda reminds me of Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul. Except Mister Rogers was like a perfect human being and Saul Goodman is...well, Saul is the kinda guy you'd call when your meth lab blows up and sends two neighborhood kids to the hospital.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why they didn't go full circle and deepfake another Tom Hanks on there.

Thanks to carrey, who agrees Fred and Tom are both national treasures.

Pro Mountain Biker Performing Some Very Inventive Tricks Around His House During Quarantine

Previous Story

Man Hacks Kitchen Oven To Heat To 800-Degrees So He Can Cook A Neapolitan Pizza

Next Story
Read More: celebrities, characters, deepfake, heck if i know, mister rogers, movies, oh wow, some fake on fake action, somebody get xzibit, video, we've gone too far, well there's no turning back now
Previous Post
Next Post