Classic: Mississippi Governor Pranked Into Reading 'Harry Azcrac' Name During Virtual Graduation Ceremony

May 21, 2020

virtual-graduation-harry-azcrac-prank.jpg

In real mature news, Mississippi governor Tate Reeves was pranked into reading 'Harry Azcrac' as a name during a Facebook Live virtual graduation ceremony for Florence High School, his alma mater. Some more info while I painfully relive tripping and falling on stage during my own high school graduation and the principal whispering "You're a dork" in my ear while accepting my diploma:

A video clip became the butt of jokes on Twitter, and the governor handled it with good humor.


"Harry's submitter has a bright future as a Simpson's writer!" Reeves tweeted, also noting that he would be back online reading more graduates' names: "Maybe even Ben -- the pride of the Dover family."

Well it's nice he handled it with good humor. There's nothing worse than somebody taking a lighthearted prank and not handling it well. Take my last prank for example. "You duct-taped your roommate to the dresser and set his bed on fire. To my credit though I did think we had a fire extinguisher.

Keep going for the video while I light some incense and write another roommate wanted ad.

Thanks to my friend Randi, who informed me she wasn't thrilled about her shoutout in that article yesterday.

Ford Files Patent For Roof-Retractable Cover That Blankets Car In Solar Panels When Parked

Previous Story

Classically Trained Soprano Belts Out Original Star Trek Theme Backed By Orchestra

Next Story
Read More: as we go on we remember all the times we had together, ceremony, congratulations, graduation, haha, high school, lolol, oh yeah real mature guys, pomp and circumstance, pranks, school, that brought me great joy, video, virtual, we'll do it live!, yeah you did, you got got!
Previous Post
Next Post