Melting Aluminum Car Rims To Recast As Something Else

May 1, 2020

This is a video of a bunch of aluminum rims being melted in a vat of molten aluminum so that they can be reborn as another Terminator in the future. "That was molten steel." Yeah, it was also a movie, and the Terminator gave a cheesy-ass thumbs-up as he went under. "Total boner killer." If I even think there's a chance I might have sex in the next week I can't watch T2.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brad H, who agrees it's probably every aluminum rim's dream to be reincarnated as hundreds of beer cans.

