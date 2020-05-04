Mattel Releasing Four More Star Wars Barbie Dolls

May 4, 2020

star-wars-barbies-take-two.jpg

Remember those Star Wars Barbies from last year? Well apparently they sold like toilet paper, because Mattel has just announced the release of four more dolls available for pre-order (shipping in June). The new dolls will come in Rey, C-3PO, Stormtrooper, and Chewbacca varieties, and cost $100. Apiece. Oh except for the Chewbacca one, that one costs $150 on account of all the Wookie fur. That stuff is expensive because Wookies are tough fighters and hard to kill.

Keep going for a shot of each.

star-wars-barbies-1.jpg

star-wars-barbies-2.jpg

star-wars-barbies-3.jpg

star-wars-barbies-4.jpg

