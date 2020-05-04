Mattel Releasing Four More Star Wars Barbie Dolls
Remember those Star Wars Barbies from last year? Well apparently they sold like toilet paper, because Mattel has just announced the release of four more dolls available for pre-order (shipping in June). The new dolls will come in Rey, C-3PO, Stormtrooper, and Chewbacca varieties, and cost $100. Apiece. Oh except for the Chewbacca one, that one costs $150 on account of all the Wookie fur. That stuff is expensive because Wookies are tough fighters and hard to kill.
Keep going for a shot of each.