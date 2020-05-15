Man Inflates Car Tire Using Water And Air Pressure Created From Garden Hose, Ten 2-Liter Bottles

This is a video of Youtuber Quint BUILDs successfully filling a car tire from completely flat to 34PSI using a garden hose and series of 2-liter bottles to build up enough water and air pressure to pump that sad-ass tire back up. It does take four full rounds of filling up the bottles (80 liters total, along with a custom fabricated in-line bottle screw system) to inflate the tire though. Still, I think it's proof-positive that the next time you've got a flat and nothing but a garden hose and bunch of 2-liter bottles laying around you should just call AAA like a normal person.

Keep going for the surprisingly satisfying video.

Thanks to Jeremy K, who agrees where there's a will, there's a way, even if it's the least practical way ever.