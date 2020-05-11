Man Hacks Kitchen Oven To Heat To 800-Degrees So He Can Cook A Neapolitan Pizza

This is a video of Youtuber Alex (like, JUST Alex, the original) hacking his kitchen oven to crank up to 800-degrees so he can properly cook a Neapolitan pizza. In his own words while I eat last night's leftover Mother's Day Papa John's cold covered in Hidden Valley Ranch:

Neapolitan Pizza must be cooked at 905°F. This is the closest I can do using a domestic oven...

Well he doesn't get it all the way up to 905°F, but he is able to properly bubble the crust and char the bottom without burning, so he calls it a success. Valuable info. So, should you do the same thing with your oven? Depends on how comfortable you are at lying to firefighters.

Keep going for the video.

