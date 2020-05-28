Man Demonstrates Knife Skills By Quickly Slicing Two Plastic Water Bottles

This is a video of a man clearly revealing his superabilities by slicing through a plastic water bottle with a knife, then slicing through the bottle that was resting on top of that one before it falls. My God, if this man were on stage I'd be shimmying out of my panties right now to throw at him. And that look he gives the camera after he achieves the impossible -- be still my heart. "Anybody could do that." Oh for sure, with no practice and on the first take too.

Keep going for the whole video in higher quality.

Thanks to Eric P, who knows what I like, and I like bladesports.