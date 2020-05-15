Man Captures Footage Of Coyote Chasing Roadrunner IRL

In life imitating art imitating life news, this is a short video from Michael Thomas Bogan in Tucson (which isn't pronounced how it looks), Arizona (which is) of a coyote chasing a roadrunner, just like in the Looney Toons cartoons! It doesn't look like Wyle E. Coyote is trying particularly hard though, presumably because it's like ten thousand degrees there and he's still waiting for his rocket-skate delivery from ACME. Ten bucks says he falls off a cliff at the end but doesn't die.

Keep going for the full video.

OMG coyote vs roadrunner is real and it's happening right now y'all!!! #Tucson pic.twitter.com/a64qEbcCdv — Michael Thomas Bogan (@mtbogan) May 10, 2020

Thanks to Sima, who agrees sometimes you're only hungry enough to casually jog after your meal.