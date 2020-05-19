Man Breaks Into Museum, Steals Worker's Cowboy Hat, Takes Selfies With Dino Skull

May 19, 2020

This is some security cam footage from the Australian Museum in Sydney of a man who broke into the building after hours last Sunday and took a self-guided 40 minute tour, with highlights including stealing a worker's cowboy hat, taking selfies with his head in the jaws of a dinosaur skull, and stealing a piece of artwork before leaving. Tipster El Huevo even had to nerve to ask if it was me. Please *adjusting cowboy hat in mirror* I've never even been to Australia.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to El Huevo, who better not be talking to the cops.

