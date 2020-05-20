Mad Skills: Excavator Operator Effortlessly Pours Dirt From Bucket Into Children's Toy Dump Trucks

May 20, 2020

This is a short video from a roadside construction site where a wheeled excavator operator makes two kids' days by pouring some of the dirt in his bucket into their toy dump trucks with the skill and precision of a surgeon. And, I'm pretty sure I speak for all of us here when I say I don't care if this man doesn't even know what a gallbladder is or what one looks like, I'd trust him to remove mine.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Cowabunga, who might very well have the best name of all time.

Ridin' Dirty: Porta-Potty Cruising Down The Street

Previous Story

Damn, Mother Nature: The Golden Chrysalides Of The Tarricina Longwing Butterfly

Next Story
Read More: awesome, children, construction, dirt, hand eye coordination, having the time of your life, heavy machinery, impressive, kids, nice job, oh man where's my tonka truck i wanna play construction this afternoon, skills, toys, video
Previous Post
Next Post