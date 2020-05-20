Mad Skills: Excavator Operator Effortlessly Pours Dirt From Bucket Into Children's Toy Dump Trucks

This is a short video from a roadside construction site where a wheeled excavator operator makes two kids' days by pouring some of the dirt in his bucket into their toy dump trucks with the skill and precision of a surgeon. And, I'm pretty sure I speak for all of us here when I say I don't care if this man doesn't even know what a gallbladder is or what one looks like, I'd trust him to remove mine.

Keep going for the full video.

It's the little things that can make a difference... such as this Bagger machine operator taking a minute to bring smiles to the kids!👍🧑‍🏭 pic.twitter.com/fGVRru9dhq — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) May 18, 2020

