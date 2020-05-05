Lockpicker Picks An AmazonBasics Bike Lock In Seconds Multiple Times With Different Tools

This is a video of TheLockpickingLawyer demonstrating the use of several very basic lockpicking tools capable of picking an AmazonBasics Folding Bike Lock (4 out of 5 stars with 31 ratings, presumably by people who only lock their bike up inside their own homes to prevent them from sleepriding) in a matter of seconds. According to him, "the core is, without question, the worst I have ever seen in a bike lock of the type." So, if you have an AmazonBasics folding bike lock, now might be a good time to upgrade. Clearly it's too basic, and I'm half surprised they aren't just selling a length of rope and instructions for tying a knot.

Keep going for the video while I admit at least the AmazonBasics biodegradable dog poop bags are legit.

Thanks to Jaimie, who agrees that's some pretty shameful product design.