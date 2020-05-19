Kitchen Science: Mixing Alka Seltzer, Oil, Water, And Food Coloring

This is a video of the result of mixing Alka Setzer, some water with food coloring, and cooking oil. As you can see, it kinda makes a poor man's lava lamp. Or, as my dad called it while painfully clutching his chest, "What the hell did you just do with my medicine?!"

