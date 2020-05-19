Kitchen Science: Mixing Alka Seltzer, Oil, Water, And Food Coloring

May 19, 2020

This is a video of the result of mixing Alka Setzer, some water with food coloring, and cooking oil. As you can see, it kinda makes a poor man's lava lamp. Or, as my dad called it while painfully clutching his chest, "What the hell did you just do with my medicine?!"

Keep going for the full video from the very start.

Alka Seltzer, oil and water

Thanks again to Lucinda, who agrees somebody better drink that so it doesn't go to waste.

