Jason Voorhees Pandemic Face Masks From Friday The 13th Special Effects Makeup Artist

These are the 'Hockey Mask' personal protection masks being crafted and sold by renowned horror special effects makeup artist and King Of Splatter Tom Savini (who worked on both the original 1980 Friday the 13th and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter)

and Jason Baker (a visual effects artist on The Dark Knight Rises, DM him for sales). The half masks include a fabric interior to help prevent the spread of airborne particulate and cost $60. If you want one signed by Tom then it costs $100. Still, can you really put a price on making sure everyone in public turns around and runs the other way when they see you?

Keep going for a few more shots, including the man himself wearing one.

