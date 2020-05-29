It's Gonna Blow!: Throw Pillow That Looks Like An Expanded Lithium-Ion Battery

This is the throw pillow available from snwball's Redbubble store that looks like a lithium-ion battery that's expanded and ready to blow. Available in a variety of sizes from 16" x 16" to 26" x 26", it can be purchased as a cover only or with pillow insert, and prices range from $22 to $55. I'm going to get a couple for my couch and wait for my roommate to see them. "The same roommate who had a lithium-ion battery explode on him and now can't even text without flinching?" I bet he runs screaming.

Thanks to Kent, who agrees smoke should come out when you squeeze it.