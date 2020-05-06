It Was Only A Matter Of Time: The Baby Yoda In Hover Crib Chia Pet

This is The Child Chia Pet available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth ($20, presumably among other places, wherever fine Chia Pets are sold). It looks like baby Yoda surrounded by a blanket of greenery in his hover crib. That's cool. It's non canon though, because I distinctly don't remember any sprouts in that crib. Also has anybody ever actually grown a Chia Pet that looks even remotely as lush as the ones they advertise? And the answer, of course, is not even close. They're a sham, just like pet rocks. You think that rock loves you? That rock doesn't f***ing love you. It doesn't care if you come home tonight or not.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees they should have made the cribs actually hover. Now that would pay $20 for.