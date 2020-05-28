It Was Only A Matter Of Time: KFC's Fried Chicken Shell Tacos

Because KFC, being Taco Bell's sister company and clearly making calls from the same Think Outside The Box playbook, has announced the release of Kentacos in their Singapore restaurants. Kentacos are tacos with a flattened fried chicken fillet for a shell and "loaded up with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, cheese sauce [Emmental, Romano and cheddar], lettuce and tomatoes." Will they make their way to the rest of the world? I'm not sure, but I guarantee there are a lot of Americans waiting with bated, labored breath.

Keep going for a short Instagram video highlighting the ingredients.

Thanks to Dougie, who agrees if you aren't double-fisting Kentacos, do you even care about racing your way to an early heart attack?