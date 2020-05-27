Impressive: Rock Climbing Cat Climbs Indoor Brick Wall

This is a video of a cat climbing a homeowner's brick wall because apparently some people's cats do more than just sleep all day and poop beside the litter box. Some more details:

"Millie is a rambunctious 1 year old kitty that loves climbing! She climbs up walls, on top of doors, cabinets, you name it. And you should see her jump! This is the second time we caught her climbing the brick wall. The first was to catch and eat a crane fly. Now, she just does it for fun. In this video, she climbs up to the top and looks back at the camera, upside down, before falling down on the couch below. In the days since the recordings, she's actually learned to climb back down and sideways a little. She's an interesting cat with a really interesting story!"

Wait -- so what's Millie's interesting story? How are you going to leave me hanging like that? Was she the first cat born in space? You practically wrote a book but managed to skip all the juicy parts. "Like finding a nudie mag with all the pictures torn out." An unusual analogy, but I'd be lying if it wasn't the exact one I was thinking of.

Thanks to Elizabeth B, who agrees this cat is only one more step away from being a ceiling cat.