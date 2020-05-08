I'll Take The Stairs: Elevator Starts Ascending Before Man Is Fully Inside

This is a terrifying elevator cam gif from Korea of an elevator that begins ascending before a man enters, tripping him and almost creating a classic horror movie death scene in real life. Thankfully he was able to escape. And this is exactly why I don't take elevators -- or escalators. "So you're a stair guy?" Please *jiggling belly* jetpack or grappling gun only.

Thanks to PK, who agrees they always say use the stairs in case of emergency, and what's 2020 if not a nonstop emergency? Besides, how do you social distance in an elevator? I mean if somebody farts everyone smells it.



