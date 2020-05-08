I'll Take The Stairs: Elevator Starts Ascending Before Man Is Fully Inside

May 8, 2020

This is a terrifying elevator cam gif from Korea of an elevator that begins ascending before a man enters, tripping him and almost creating a classic horror movie death scene in real life. Thankfully he was able to escape. And this is exactly why I don't take elevators -- or escalators. "So you're a stair guy?" Please *jiggling belly* jetpack or grappling gun only.

Thanks to PK, who agrees they always say use the stairs in case of emergency, and what's 2020 if not a nonstop emergency? Besides, how do you social distance in an elevator? I mean if somebody farts everyone smells it.

Burning The Poplar Fluff Blanket Off Park Grass In Spain

Previous Story

Sure, Why Not?: A Lid For Dripping Melting Butter On Microwave Popcorn As It Pops

Next Story
Read More: close calls, elevator, i'll take the stairs, malfunction, man i just always assumed when you got in an elevator it was a fifty-fifty shot of surviving, never take the elevator, nope, not today death, ruh-roh, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post