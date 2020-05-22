A Gallery Of IKEA Style Instructions For How To Create Famous Movie Monsters And Villains

This is a series of illustrations by artist Ed Harrington in the style of wordless IKEA furniture instructions for creating a bunch of famous movie monsters and villains (plus a few good guys). As you can see, they all require the ol' IKEA assembly tool (part # 100001). And, if you have a mind like an elephant who isn't constantly getting drunk on peanut liquor, you may recall we actually posted the beginning of this series all the way back in 2015. But, just like your problems in 2020, now there are a whole bunch more of them.

Keep going for 25 more.

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees based on all the jerks in the world, apparently it's actually surprisingly easy to raise a monster.