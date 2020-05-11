I Said Use The Force!: Little Kid Crashes Electric Landspeeder Into Neighbor's Bushes

This is a short video of a New Jersey Jedi padawan taking his landspeeder for a casual offroad hover straight into the neighbor's bushes. Now I'm not saying this young Jedi might not be as Force-sensitive as the Jedi Council may have hoped, but every Jedi Knight needs a faithful squire too.

Keep going for the full video including ecstatic dad.

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees this is probably not the Uber driver you hope to get for the ride from the spaceport to your hotel on Tatooine.