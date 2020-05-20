House For Sale With Preexisting Medieval Castle Decor, Space Ship, Beach Tent Bedroom With Sand

This is the Zillow listing for a $159,900 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,075 square foot home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that comes pre-poorly decorated with 13th century castle decor, a spaceship dining room/command center, boat-style kitchen, and indoor beach tent/tiki bar bedroom complete with sand. Some more info about the house while I submit an offer:

Do you like Fun & Adventure? See this One of a Kind Brick Ranch, Converted into a 2 Story. Enter the Door to a 13th Century Castle Décor Sunken Living Rm, w/ Dramatic, High, Oak Beamed Ceiling, Hardwood Floor, Brick Fireplace, a Ladder to an Elevated Library. Time Travel at Warp Speed to the 25th Century Starship. A Talking Space Alien greets you as you walk toward the Floor to Ceiling, Outer Space Wall Mural. The Dining Rm Command Center Rear Wall opens up to the Spaceship Main Bridge-Working Computer & Controls from an Apache Helicopter, Speakers & a 55 Inch Screen (TV works). Pocket Door to the Functional "Galley Kitchen." Open the Hatch Door & you find the Laundry, Large Storage Area & Workshop. Take the Spiral Staircase to Explore the 2nd Floor, which has a Den Area, a Walkway & 3 Bedrooms. There's a Tropical Island Themed Bedroom & a 1970 Hippie Crash Pad Bedroom with a Queen Water Bed. Level Back Yard w/ a Pool (under warranty) and Patio Area. Beautiful Wisteria over Pergola.

My buddy Closet Nerd and I have already agreed to go halfsies on the house and use it as a vacation home. Plus we're going to rent it out on Airbnb when neither one of us is there for people who plan on tripping balls during their stay and can afford the $160,000 security deposit.

Keep going for a full pictorial tour of the whole house.

