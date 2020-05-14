Hazards Abound: 60 Health Inspection Issues In Three Minutes

This is a video compilation of 60 health inspection issues in three minutes, including shoddy railings, backdrafting water heaters, furnaces spewing flames at ignition, leaking gas pipes, all sorts of scary electrical problems, water leaks, and shit just straight-up falling apart. Man....my house has all those. Thankfully *putting on cool guy shades and replacing full bucket under leak with an empty one* home inspections aren't required. "You should just burn the place down." I probably won't have to.

Keep going for the video while I double-check my fire insurance coverage.

