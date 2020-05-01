Guy Pitch Shifts Instruments In Animal Crossing To Perform Toto's 'Africa'

May 1, 2020

This is a video of Youtuber Mako Ray performing Toto's 'Africa' in Animal Crossing. In his own words while I can't help but feel I'm being taken advantage of by a family of raccoons:

i recorded myself in different outfits playing random notes on each instrument and then i pitch shifted clips to match the song's notes and composited every take together into one scene. this was actually a lot more work than i expected.

Hey, that's cool. In related news my fishing pole broke and I made a bench I don't like.

Keep going for the video, as well as a version that wasn't pitch-shifted, which, honestly, I liked better.

Thanks to Lucinda, who agrees Animal Crossing should definitely have a Rock Band aspect to it.

