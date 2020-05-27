Guy Performs a-ha's Classic 'Take On Me' With Buttons Of Fancy New Washing Machine

This is a TikTok video of musician Kurt Hugo Schneider and a friend performing a-ha's timeless banger 'Take On Me' on the buttons of one of those newfangled washing machines (they should have called it 'Take On My Dirty Whites'). It must be nice having a fancy musical washing machine like that. What did it cost, a million bucks? Me? I still wash my clothes in the river by beating them with a rock the way an otter does to open a clam. "That's not how you do it." Admittedly, my favorite jeans do still look like they were shit recently.

Keep going for the video while I speculate what wash settings you're left with performing the whole song.

Thanks to Seb, who agrees MTV was foolish to even bother holding any more MTV Video Music Awards shows after 1986.