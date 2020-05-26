Guy Builds Ninja Warrior Style Obstacle Course To Challenge Bird Seed Stealing Squirrels

This is a video of former NASA engineer Mark Rober discussing and demonstrating his Ninja Warrior style obstacle course squirrel-proof bird feeder. The gauntlet consists of eight different challenges designed to return to squirrels to the ground before they can access the bird seed. It was pretty entertaining to watch, and not just because the only sport that's been on in recent history was that celebrity golf match over the weekend, but you have to admit Tom Brady sinking a shot from the fairway then ripping the back of his pants retrieving his ball from the cup is reminiscent of the time I won a spelling bee in third grade then farted so violently Mrs. Hindman had to excuse herself from the room she was laughing so hard.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dunc and hairless, who agree the best squirrel-less bird feeder of all time is a zeppelin.