Giant Wave Illusion Art Installation In South Korea

This is a video of 'Wave', an anamorphic illusion displayed on giant wrap-around screens designed for video advertisements in a South Korean plaza. When I first read the title I thought it was going to be a real wave maker like one of those desktop toys that seesaws back and forth with the blue liquid inside WHICH I'VE DRANK BEFORE. "You're so cool GW." Was there any question? I mean who else are you friends with that knows what the inside of a Stretch Armstrong tastes like?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees the worst waves are the ones floating turds towards shore in the wave pool at the water park.