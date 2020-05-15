Giant Herd Of Firefighting Goats Run Through California Neighborhood

This is a video of a herd of firefighting goats (goats used to graze through fire-prone areas to eat all the dry brush), which broke free from their enclosure and ran through a San Jose, California neighborhood. Man, I never realized how quickly a heard of goats could cover a street and sidewalk with their poop! I swear, if five-year old me earned a nickel for every one of those little turds I scooped up in put in a garbage bag, I'd have $0 and a belly full of poop pellets.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Robina, who informed me her favorite goats were the two who had to be shooed away from eating the roses. Oh those two were choice specimens for sure.